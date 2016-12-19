Thirty years on its Blade Runner 2049!

It has been thirty years since the Blade Runner movie shook up the future world, but we have almost caught up with that timeline and now it is time to move forward in time a little bit more, thirty years to be more precise. The year is now 2049 and there is a new Blade Runner, his mission takes some twists and turns, but eventually it is clear that Rick Deckard is behind the chaos that is rocking society.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto. This next edition of this classic movie will be released in October next year. For more news and to catch up with any new announcements head on over to the Blade Runner 2049 website, you know you want to!