This is John Wick you can start running now!

It does not seem that long ago when we first found out that getting on the wrong side of John Wick is not a good idea. Yet, after all of the death and destruction, John Wick is back in Chapter Two! We know what to expect here, but has he taken on too much by going head to head with an organization that is run by assassins for assassins?

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

You can expect to see John Wick take on this massive challenge from the middle of February next year, so you still have time to run and hide! John Wick: Chapter Two stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane and it is directed by Chad Stahelski. To stay in touch with the news check in with the John Wick website!