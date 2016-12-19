Tomb Raider: A Gaming Retrospective

THE MAIN SERIES

When Tomb Raider hit shelves in 1996 it was heavily publicized as a game-changing experience. Not just because its’ superior gameplay, graphics and storyline made it stand out amongst much of the competition at the time but also because of the arrival of its iconic leading star, Lara Croft. The choice to make the main player a female heroine was applauded by many tired of dealing with so many games that had previously featured a male counterpart. Of course many believed this to be a gimmick that was simply using the female form in a more exploitative manner and using her sexuality to sell games. Either way she soon became a gaming icon and one of the most recognizable faces in the pixelated world. And she was the face behind many pieces of spin-off merchandise and even inspired other games such as Tomb Raider slot for example.

The original game was a huge success, selling 7.5 million copies, and with most gaming success stories the sequels were bound to come. The Tomb Raider franchise continued to churn out follow-ups that continued to expand this virtual environment as well as develop Lara’s back story and origins.