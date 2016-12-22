Graphic that shows all earthquakes in the 21st Century

You might think that an earthquake is something that happens somewhere else and they do not happen that often either. However, it seems that is wrong, as this video from the US NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) will demonstrate. The graphic charts all earthquakes from the beginning of the 21st century until the end of last year (2015). As you can see, there are a lot more than just a few, in fact, it would seem that in some regions of the world this is a common occurrence. There are also patterns there too, you can clearly see the activity along the faults, as well as in places that you may not even think earthquakes occur at all. This is something that just shows that the planet we live on is alive and often kicks with violent consequences.

The earthquake hypocenters first appear as flashes then remain as colored circles before shrinking with time so as not to obscure subsequent earthquakes. The size of the circle represents the earthquake magnitude while the color represents its depth within the earth. At the end of the animation it will first show all quakes in this 15-year period. Next, it will show only those earthquakes greater than magnitude 6.5, the smallest earthquake size known to make a tsunami. Finally it will only show those earthquakes with magnitudes of magnitude 8.0 or larger, the “great” earthquakes most likely to pose a tsunami threat when they occur under the ocean or near a coastline and when they are shallow within the earth (less than 100 km or 60 mi. deep).