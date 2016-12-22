This is why e-cigarettes are bad for your health!

For years experts have said that smoking is bad you and the people around you, but suddenly smoking appears to be hip and trendy once again, thanks to those e-cigarettes and suddenly everything seems to be fine or is it? This video has been released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shocking CCTV shows e-cigarette battery explode in man’s pocket. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is delivering a stark warning about the dangers of storing batteries incorrectly after dramatic footage shows a battery explode in a man’s pocket.

Apparently, the guy was carrying a battery from the e-cigarette device loose in his pocket, it must have made contact with a metal object such as keys or coins, this caused the battery to react in this manner and shows that care should be taken when storing batteries.