Netflix takes us time travelling with Travelers!

Travelers explores the theory of where a future version of mankind has not worked out for one reason or another, by using the technology available to them, they are able to travel in time in order make things better. This series stars Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore, it is available on Netflix from the 23rd December.