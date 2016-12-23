Special Edition battle worn Sphero BB-8

There has never been a better time to practice your force skills than now, especially as Rogue One is out! This is the BB-8 from Sphero, it shows signs of being caught up in the battle at the settlement on Jakku, but is still in tip top condition and for a short while could be yours for just $150, instead of the normal $200! Its not just the BB-8 in this deal, it comes with a Force Band allowing you to work on your force skills, what is not to like with this little guy?

Included with this Special Edition package of the Force Band is a Battle-Worn BB-8, straight from the sands of Jakku. This Astromech Droid reflects the wear and tear of trekking across the galaxy on Resistance missions. Watch your Droid explore autonomously, guide BB-8 yourself, or create and view holographic recordings. The Force Band is also compatible with the original BB-8 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero and Sphero robots powered by Bluetooth SMART.