The 100 S4 war is over so what now?

After three seasons of war, you might think that all of what remains of the human race would only be too pleased to chill and attempt to build something from what remains. At first, it seems like that is exactly what will happen in season four of The 100. Yet once again the tribes will need to fall back on their basic instincts in order to survive, loyalties will be questioned and there will be some who do not make it. The 100 season four returns to the screen early next year, it will be starring Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Ricky Whittle, Richard Harmon, Isaiah Washington, and Henry Ian Cusick.

The battle against Mount Weather has been won. The prisoners have returned home to a world seemingly at peace, but can they find peace within themselves after what they had to do to escape? And is there more to life than just surviving? Unfortunately, their newfound sense of normalcy will be short-lived, and their lives will be changed forever, as threats both old and new test their loyalties, push them past their limits, and make them question what it truly means to be human. First, they fought to survive. Then, they fought for their friends. Now, they will fight for the human race.