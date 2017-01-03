This is the HoverHandBoard!

Ever since Marty McFly and Doc Brown visited the future in the second Back to the Future movie, we have wanted flying cars, self-lacing shoes and a hover board! Well we are well past the year 2015 and still we are waiting, sure there are some attempts at producing these cool things, but the cost is just out of this world, so maybe it is time to approach this from a different perspective.

It seems to us, that we have overlooked some cool ideas and this is a project created to design and produce a working hover board, sure it is on a smaller scale and yet maybe this is the way to go. Starting off small and then moving the design on to a full size and fully working hover board.

The HoverHandBoard has a built in gyro, an electronic device that senses angular velocity, this sensor provides stability and direction, helping the board balance under your hand, using your fingers to move the board you have ideal manoeuvrability to ride along, perform tricks and adjust the speed.

So, there you have it, this is an idea that will eventually bring a working hover board to us all and it could be happening as early as the end of the year and if you back the project on Kickstarter you could be getting one from just £39! To keep up with developments check out the Hoverhand website regularly.