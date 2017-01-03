Izar the social media and gaming app!

Posted on by under Games, Social Media

Mobile phones were designed for phone calls and text messages, but smartphones are more than just that, they are hubs connecting us to the wider world through apps. Most of us use our smartphones for social media, gaming or both, Izar will be an app that connects both worlds of social media and gaming. This is a new world with four places, the School, Library, Cinema and Karaoke Club for now, but as the app expands more features will be added.

#izar #app #game #socialmedia #newapp #izarapp

Since the main stream for the current social media platforms is operating via user-generated-content, we thought of adding a bit more interactive way to smooth the process and grant our users an opportunity to better create their experiences and stories from within.

#izar #app #game #socialmedia #newapp #izarapp

It is early days for Izar, they are currently raising funds on Kickstarter where you can pledge anything from a £1 to £8000 depending on how much you want to be involved. There are some cool perks too, such as books, posters and t-shirts. For more details go to the crowdfunding page now, offers are only available on a first come, first served basis. This is your chance to get involved in the development of something new, interested?

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #sphero #bb8 #forceband #spherobb8 #bb8forceband

    Special Edition battle worn Sphero BB-8

    Posted on by

  • #socialmedia #creditscore #personalfinance

    Your credit score based on your social profile

    Posted on by

  • #vr #virtualreality #immersionvrcentre #bristol

    Bristols 1st Virtual Reality Centre

    Posted on by

  • Tomb Raider: A Gaming Retrospective

    Tomb Raider: A Gaming Retrospective

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


-->