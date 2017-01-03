Working Nerf Gun made from Lego!

It has to be said that Lego is not something I come across that often. Although, when the kids were younger it was something that you always seemed to tread on in the middle of night. Anyway, it seems that some people love the little coloured plastic bricks, so much so that they build cool stuff from it, like this Nerf Blaster.

As someone who has seen dozens of LEGO® brick guns online, I’ve been disappointed to find that most are nonfunctional models. That’s why I decided to recreate my favorite blaster, the Nerf Maverick Rev-6, out of plastic bricks. Shameless plug: If a Hasbro employee sees this, I live fifteen minutes away from the HQ

This is a great project and I can see this going down well in the office as there is nothing better than a bit of office warfare to break up the tension in those boring afternoons. The Nerf is making a comeback and this time you can get into work piece by piece, they will never know until it is too late!