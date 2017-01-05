Aido the robot assistant for the home!

By now we are used to robots in the real world, they do useful jobs and do not answer back, yet if we take notice of science fiction and in particular iRobot, it would seem that having a robot in the home is going to take some serious convincing. This is Aido the robot designed to be a personal assistant in the home, it does not look scary and by the time you get used to it, the Aido home robot appears to be more useful than a threat to society.

Aido is the next generation social family robot. Smart, interactive, and uniquely mobile, Aido is the first social robot that can move around your home/office to help improve your lifestyle. He can play with your kids, help you with household chores, handle your schedule, and keep your home connected and safe.

The Aido home robot is more than just an object that creeps around the home, the Aido is an entertainer, helper, storyteller, teacher, friend and a handyman, so you are probably thinking that this kind of technology is going to be seriously expensive. Yet when it eventually goes on sale, the retail price is likely to be around $1500, which is not a massive amount to spend on something that is so unique and useful. For more details head on over to the Aido Robot website!