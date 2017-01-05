Mymanu Clik earbuds will translate live for you!

These are the Mymanu Clik earbuds, they are colourful, smart and wireless, yet unlike other earbud designs these have a cool feature that just about anyone would use at some point, they come with instant translation covering 37 languages in real time. This is something that you would expect the big corporations with big budgets to come up with, but no these are from one guy based in Manchester, England.

It is not all about languages though as the Mymanu Clik earbuds use Bluetooth to connect to your devices, come with a smooth touch control feature, built-in microphone and offer wireless charging too. This is state of the art technology and as such will not be available just yet, currently they are looking for financial help through the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. If there was ever an idea that deserved the backing of investors, this must be it.

The Clik is set to revolutionise how we communicate, allowing the wearer to interact with others in different languages, both locally and over a long distance range. With the ground-breaking ability to translate 37 languages in real-time, these earbuds are a pioneering industry first – there’s nothing out there quite like it. Once funded, Clik will help drive collaboration and break down language barriers in new and exciting ways, allowing for comfortable travel, freedom of movement and communication with everyone.

The current timetable is that the Mymanu Clik earbuds should be available in a few months time, but backers can take advantage of the crowdfunding with one of the first sets off the production line being available from around £155, check out the Kickstarter page for details but hurry! For more details on this innovative design go to the Mymanu Clik website occasionally.