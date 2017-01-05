Worried about radiation then Dosime can help

Most of us already know that radiation is dangerous the trouble is that there is no way of knowing if there are dangerous radiation levels around us until it is too late. There are of course different types of radiation, but too much of any variety cannot be good and this little device from Dosime could be your personal radiation detector which could save your life should there be a dangerous level of radiation detected.

The palm-sized device can fix to your clothing or plug into the wall socket, either way, it will sit there apparently doing nothing in the background until there is a radiation alert and then you are notified through the app that you have on your smartphone. At this point, it is a good idea to get out of there fast and the app will show you radiation levels in real time so that you know you are heading off in the right direction.

Obviously, this is not going to be for everyone, but if you are worried about the levels of radiation in the home or at work, then you will be pleased to know that the Dosime device will be available to pre-order soon on Amazon from around $250. To keep up to date with the developments of this handy radiation detecting device head on over to the Dosime website.