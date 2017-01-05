Goodbye Vine! Hello Vine Camera!

The Vine app was good while it lasted, although it was never a standalone app offering something that you could not get elsewhere and so on the 17th January we will be saying goodbye to the Vine app! But Vine does not end there, from then it will become known as the Vine Camera! Confused? Well, you shouldn’t be, say hello to the new Vine, same as the old more or less!

The Vine Camera is still an app but it is not the Vine app as we know it. The Vine Camera will still allow you to make short six and half second looping videos, but instead of saving them to Vine you will either share them on Twitter or save the videos to your camera roll. So, this is still the Vine that you know except it is for just making and sharing your short looping videos.

On January 17 the Vine app will become the Vine Camera. We will notify you through the app before this happens. The Vine Camera will allow you to make 6.5 second looping videos and post them to Twitter, or save them to your camera roll in a logged out state. You will not be able to do any of the other things you can currently do with the Vine app. Once the Vine Camera is live, you will no longer be able to download your Vines from the app.

One thing that might be bothering you is what happens to your Vine followers? Well, you can connect your Vine and Twitter accounts so that your Vine followers will be able to find you on Twitter! This may not be ideal for some Vine users, but what can you do? This is a pain, but apps come and go, it is just a shame that the Vine will be going very soon, it was great while it lasted.