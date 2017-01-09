This is The Handmaids Tale!

It is hard to think of our life changing to such an extent of a dystopia, yet recent global voting patterns show that nothing is impossible and so a future society could be far removed from what we enjoy today. In The Handmaids Tale by Margaret Atwood the USA is a shadow of its former self a totalitarian state with values that favour those in power, rather than the people.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world.

