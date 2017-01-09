Top 4 Things in your Car That Need Your Regular Attention

So, you recently bought a new car and you are motivated to keep her in top notch condition. It is possible that you know the car’s anatomy in and out and also the importance of daily maintenance, but out of the 30,000 (obviously, you cannot check every one of them) car parts, do you know which need your regular attention. Let’s find out:

Brakes:

Before we move on to the brake pads, do remember to change your car’s brake fluid every 2 years. According to Mercedes Benz, it should be changed every 20,000 miles. However, keep a check on it or consult your owner’s manual. Here are some indicators that will help you identify if there is a problem with your car’s brakes.

You feel vibration as you apply brakes.

The brakes are not as responsive as they should be.

You hear a screeching sound as you apply brakes. Grinding sound is an emergency alarm and needs your quick attention.

There is a deep cut in the pad material.

Modern vehicles usually come equipped with an electrical indicator or a position sensor promoting you about brake pad replacement.

Tires

The brakes won’t work properly if the tires are poor. The tire’s positioning, air pressure and weariness are the key things that matter. How bad is the condition of the tire and when they need replacement depend upon the quality of the tire and the way you are using them. A normal car tire can last for 25,000 – 37,000 miles, but if you talk about super cars like Bugatti Veyron, its tires need changing every 2500 miles. Latest cars warn you when the rubber ridges reach the minimum safe tread depth. You must change them as soon as possible. Find yourself the genuine brake pads from www.AutoDoc.co.uk.

Engine Oil

If you want an engine that lasts long, you should keep a check on its engine oil. The purpose of the oil is to lubricate the moving parts for smooth functioning. With time, some contaminants find their way to the oil reducing its effectiveness. Take a trip to the nearest workshop to get that oil changed. Oil change must be done according to manufacturer’s recommendation.

Air Filter

Tell me, how it feels when you breathe while dealing with sinuses or having a cold. It feels as if your nose is clogged, doesn’t it? Well, your engine feels the same if you do not get it changed after every 7,500 – 10,000 miles you travel. However, a lot depends on the area where you use your car. In polluted and sandy areas, the air filter needs frequent replacement. Change your air filters before your engine gives up.