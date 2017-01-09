By day 100 the Zombie virus would take the world!

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to the science of the Zombie virus most of the information comes from The Walking Dead, Z Nation, World War Z, 28 Days Later, and Zombieland, so basically it starts with one or two of the infected and spreads from there. Until now we have had nothing to else to go because the virus, zombies and the apocalypse are fiction, aren’t they?

Well, it seems not, because the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leicester in the UK have a paper on the subject, A Zombie Epidemic by C.T. Davies, K.J. Cheshire, R. Garratley, and J. Moore. It follows the idea that starting with just one infected person by Day 100 the human race would have been virtually wiped out turning the entire planet into a Zombieworld!

We investigate the spread of a zombie virus through the global population with one person infected at day 0, using the SIR model. We find that by day 100 the surviving population is roughly 100-200 people.

So there is now science facts behind the zombie apocalypse and to be totally honest it would seem that the truth is actually much worse than the fiction. The would as we know it could cease to exist in just over three months, surely now should be the time to start putting some plans into place, no wonder Elon Musk has a spacecraft at his disposal!