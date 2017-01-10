The Science Fiction vision of the future!

For as long as I can remember science fiction has been the portal to the future, where space travel was as easy as catching a train and aliens live amongst us. Yet, years later the world has not changed that much, science fiction has been just a dream and yet the older I get I still find myself dreaming of what could be. In this graphic from The Solar Centre Blog, we can see the future timeline as predicted by science fiction.

Different tales of science fiction are set at different periods in Earth’s future, with different futuristic tales outlining the history of the human race throughout the present millennium. Some were highly overambitious, whereas others predicted that we’d have modern technology far later. Have a look for yourself and let us know how excited you are for society’s future if science fiction is anything to go by!

