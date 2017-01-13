Boy + Superpowers becomes iBoy on Netflix!

A new kind of hero is born, Tom seemed to be just another teenager and then something terrible happened to him, but instead of him dying at an early age, he gains the superpowers needed to seek revenge on those who attacked him. This is iBoy and it can be seen on Netflix from the end of the month. This one-off feature stars Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear.

Tom is an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy.