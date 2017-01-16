Get ready for time travel as the Legends return!

Following the mid-season break, many of our favourite TV shows are gradually coming back, some are slipping into the schedule unnoticed, which can be a bit annoying. However, no such chance with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the season returns soon with the team trying to track down their time master leader Rip Hunter, who somehow is living in the 1960’s directing science fiction movies, that cannot last and the Legends need him back asap!

In the year 2166, the immortal villain Vandal Savage is on the verge of his final victory – total chaos and the utter destruction of humanity. As the world crumbles, the Time Master Rip Hunter takes matters into his own hands; he travels 150 years into the past to assemble a carefully selected team of heroes and rogues, who together will be… Legends.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be returning to the small screen soon starring; Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell , Franz Drameh, Caity Lotz, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Casper Crump. For more details on the Legends check out their page on the DC Comics website.

