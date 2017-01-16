Hugh Jackman shows Logan synopsis and new images!

It is not long before Logan is released at a cinema near you and so we might expect to be getting some more images, a trailer and at least the background of the story. But no, so far all has been quiet with only Hugh Jackman drip feeding us interesting snippets now and then on his Twitter feed. True to form he has done it again with some cool images and one has a mini storyline on it, we are getting there slowly and this all adds to the build up for Logan, catch in cinemas from the 3rd March!