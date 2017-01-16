NiftyX the powerbank and charging cable bracelet!

If you are anything like me, then you would have experienced the situation when the battery in your smartphone or tablet has hit the low point and that you have no way of charging it. This might sound amusing but there are occasions when your smartphone or tablet is your only means of communicating with others should there be an emergency or you are running late for an appointment. The solution is to carry a charging cable or power bank with you, but they are just too bulky.

This is the NiftyX, it is the idea that many of us have been waiting for and to be honest this is something that should have been thought of a long time ago. Anyway, it is here now and basically what you have is a fashionable leather bracelet with a fancy fixing. However, there is more to this bracelet than first meets the eye, built into it is a charging cable for a Lightning or micro USB connection and a handy power bank for those times when mains power is not available.

NIFTYX bracelets – NIFTYX Awesome Bracelet aka NAB & NIFTYX LifeSaving Bracelet aka NLB offer you the most handy solution for the device charging. You no longer have to worry about leaving your charging cable behind & run out of juice when you are in emergency. NIFTYX bracelets are able to charge your devices up to 2.4A to provide the fastest charging solution.

So now you can look trendy and have the knowledge that when your low battery alert starts it is not the end of the world. The NiftyX bracelets come in a choice of Twilight Black, Chestnut Tan, Burgundy Red leather braided finishes, they are hoping to get these on sale in a few months time with a retail price of around $70, but get in fast and you could grab one at a bargain price from just $32, but hurry! For details on how to order a NiftyX go to the crowdfunding page on Indiegogo!