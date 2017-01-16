Twenty Five years later! Welcome to Twin Peaks!

Back in the day, there was a TV series had everyone gripped to the screen and the edge of their seats, it was weird, strange, scary and went by the name Twin Peaks. The story follows FBI agent Dale Cooper as he tries to get to the bottom of the death of Laura Palmer, but soon finds that the residents of Twin Peaks are not as forthcoming as would like and that this town off the beaten track is not quite what it might seem at first sight.

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, TWIN PEAKS followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed.

It has been twenty five years since Agent Dale Cooper left Twin Peaks, but with a certain member of the community returning home, it is only natural that he should return there too. This is going to prove a challenge for Showtime as they attempt to transport us back to the town whose very name makes you stop in your tracks. The new series will be launching in May, it is eighteen episodes long and so stand by to have your mind put through its paces once more!