The light and slim A-iEasy smartphone stand!

A lot of people like to watch video on their smartphones and for many of us that means either propping it up against something or keeping it in a case in order to be able to watch a video without having to hold the device constantly. But this is not great for everyone and there are so many things that could go wrong when your expensive smartphone is just propped up against something.

As ever all it not lost because this is the A-iEasy smartphone stand, it has a clever design that means that it fixes to the back of the smartphone but is so slim that it is hardly noticeable, which is great. Once in place, the smartphone owner needs only to select the best angle for the stand and then just sit back and enjoy the video, it could not be easier to use.

A-iEasy allows you to dress up smartphones in a totally different way. It is plain and stylish. A-iEasy is universal and you can have as many as you wish for each of the devices you hold. In this campaign we draw your attention to our 40 A-iEasy customized creation with updated designs of 4 diferent collections: COOL, NUDE, POPULAR and VINTAGE. They’ll certainly add up a distinctive touch to yout life.

So there you have it, the A-iEasy slim and light stand for smartphone owners who like to go hands-free now and then. This stand is currently in the early stages of development and is currently on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. They are hoping to get things moving soon and therefore anyone interested in one of these stands could grab a bargain as prices start from around 5 Euros while stocks last. For more details and how to pre-order one of these smartphone stands head on over to the A-iEasy website.

