Where do big company headhunters go for candidates?

How many times have Google, Facebook, Twitter or any of the hundreds of prime tech giants come knocking on your door begging you to go and work for them, well for me its none and as I was wondering why that is, as if I didn’t already know, this graphic turns up in the inbox from Talentful. The graphic uses data from Linkedin to find how these big firms manage to get right stuff, it turns out that Linkedin makes it easy for the headhunters to find candidates with the right stuff and so, therefore I am resigned to the fact that clearly, this is something that I do not possess as I have been on Linkedin for years and never had a single offer! Maybe this is your chance to beef up your Linkedin profile and bag a career with one of the big tech firms!