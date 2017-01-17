How good is your password? This is the 2016 Top 25!

Like it or not we all have to use passwords in one form or another, which was fine when it just related to one thing but today we have to use a password for our email accounts, access to the internet, our work, banking, even when we go shopping and this means passwords! Yet we are lazy and trying to remember a lot of different passwords is just too much like hard work, which is why the cybersecurity firm Keeper Security checks through around ten million passwords that have been made public through various data attacks during the year. Yet, when you see the most popular passwords you have to wonder why they went to all of the trouble as some of these passwords are rubbish!

Top passwords for 2016 starting with the most popular!

123456

123456789

qwerty

12345678

111111

1234567890

1234567

password

123123

987654321

qwertyuiop

mynoob

123321

666666

18atcskd2w

7777777

1q2w3e4r

654321

555555

3rjs1la7qe

google

1q2w3e4r5t

123qwe

zxcvbnm

1q2w3e

I cannot believe that 17% of those passwords checked was 123456 seriously! Sometimes you hear of these data breaches and worry about the security of the websites etc and yet people are still using such a basic and simple password to access important accounts etc. This must be time to change this practice and in reality, some of the responsibility has to be up the account providers to ensure that people are not using such simple passwords! A dot here and dash there takes no thought or time, yet it can make the difference between a good password and a plain stupid password.