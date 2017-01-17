Just the calendar for those who hate special days!

The calendar means different things to different people, but for some, the idea of special days occurring nearly every week is a total nightmare. So what can be done about this, well here is an idea that is not going to please everyone as it will offend and yet, on the other hand, it will be just thing.

This calendar has clues to what happens at certain times of the year, but these have been replaced with a single that begins with an “F” and is guaranteed to offend just about everyone at work, your family and just about anyone else who happens to be looking at it. This design takes the calendar and turns its design on its head.

Features:

You can hang it on the wall

Tells you the date

Minimalist

Wireless

No batteries

Beautiful design

More details:

Pocket Size Edition

Size: 88 mm x 58 mm

High Quality paper

Smooth touch and feel

Poster Size Edition

Size: 292 mm x 445 mm

High Quality paper (150 g/m2).

Glossy finish with the best materials

So, if you are brave enough to place this calendar on the wall at work, home or even give it as a gift, then you might be interested in the price, well currently prices are starting from just three Euros for the pocket edition and up to eight Euros for the full-size calendar. For more details go to the crowdfunding page on Kickstarter if you dare!