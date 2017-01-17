Just the calendar for those who hate special days!

Posted on by under Art, Lifestyle

The calendar means different things to different people, but for some, the idea of special days occurring nearly every week is a total nightmare. So what can be done about this, well here is an idea that is not going to please everyone as it will offend and yet, on the other hand, it will be just thing.

#calendar #dates #days #workofart

This calendar has clues to what happens at certain times of the year, but these have been replaced with a single that begins with an “F” and is guaranteed to offend just about everyone at work, your family and just about anyone else who happens to be looking at it. This design takes the calendar and turns its design on its head.

Features:
You can hang it on the wall
Tells you the date
Minimalist
Wireless
No batteries
Beautiful design

More details:
Pocket Size Edition
Size: 88 mm x 58 mm
High Quality paper
Smooth touch and feel
Poster Size Edition
Size: 292 mm x 445 mm
High Quality paper (150 g/m2).
Glossy finish with the best materials

#calendar #dates #days #workofart

So, if you are brave enough to place this calendar on the wall at work, home or even give it as a gift, then you might be interested in the price, well currently prices are starting from just three Euros for the pocket edition and up to eight Euros for the full-size calendar. For more details go to the crowdfunding page on Kickstarter if you dare!

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #tool #creditcardtool #universaltacticalcreditcard

    The credit card tool that can help you out!

    Posted on by

  • #twinpeaks #agentdalecooper #laurapalmer #fbi #showtime

    Twenty Five years later! Welcome to Twin Peaks!

    Posted on by

  • #thehandmaidstale #dystopia #hulu #totalitariansociety

    This is The Handmaids Tale!

    Posted on by

  • #dosime #radiationdetector #dosimeradiationdetector

    Worried about radiation then Dosime can help

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *