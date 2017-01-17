Stan Lee Commemorates 75 Years at Marvel!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

Any fan of Marvel will also know Stan Lee the 94-year-old writer comic book creator, writer, editor, producer and the guy that loves a good cameo in the Marvel Movies! Well, Stan Lee has been with Marvel from the start and it is now seventy-five years since he started! To let us in on some Marvel secrets he has this great video, Stan Lee Commemorates 75 Years at Marvel it is only a couple of minutes long so it’s not going to take over your life, but it will be two minutes of cool Stan Lee fun, excelsior!

Stan Lee remembers the early days of Marvel and his 75 years with the company.

#stanlee #marvel #stanleemarvel #marvelcomics #marvelmovies

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #DCsLegendsofTomorrow #riphunter #legends #timetravel #timemaster

    Get ready for time travel as the Legends return!

    Posted on by

  • #logan #hughjackman #loganimages #logansynopisis #marvel

    Hugh Jackman shows Logan synopsis and new images!

    Posted on by

  • #iboy #netflix #netflixiboy #hero #superpowers

    Boy + Superpowers becomes iBoy on Netflix!

    Posted on by

  • #sciencefictionpredictions #sciencefact #future #technology

    The Science Fiction vision of the future!

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *