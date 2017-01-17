Any fan of Marvel will also know Stan Lee the 94-year-old writer comic book creator, writer, editor, producer and the guy that loves a good cameo in the Marvel Movies! Well, Stan Lee has been with Marvel from the start and it is now seventy-five years since he started! To let us in on some Marvel secrets he has this great video, Stan Lee Commemorates 75 Years at Marvel it is only a couple of minutes long so it’s not going to take over your life, but it will be two minutes of cool Stan Lee fun, excelsior!

Stan Lee remembers the early days of Marvel and his 75 years with the company.