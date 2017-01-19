John Wicks dog is the perfect partner!

In the first John Wick adventure the main reason for his revenge was the fact that his dog, which was a gift from his dead wife was killed, but in the next installment we are seeing that the dog that he rescued from the vets at the end of the story has become more than just a friend, more like that partner who watches your back.

In this latest trailer for John Wick 2, we can see just how the dog stares down Charon the cool Continental Hotel manager. This movie will take John Wick on a dangerous journey despite trying to retire from the business, he finds that events are pulling him back into the dark world of assassination, but who can he trust?

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

The edge of your seat action begins next month, the movie stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, with John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. To keep up to date there is a mobile site for the John Wicks 2 movie, check it out if you dare!

