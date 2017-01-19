Mario finds himself in a strange GTA world!

With the return of Mario, there are all sorts of feelings washing around, such as why and it has been a long time! But there are also some good things that are coming out of it and this video seems to be just of those. Here we find Mario transported to a real world setting that is not that much different from the world of Grand Theft Auto. So, Mario is used to avoiding obstacles and dangers, but when it comes to this world how will he manage? Let’s find out then, the video is below just press play and enjoy!

Mario discovers the real world but it isn’t as fun as he thought it’d be.