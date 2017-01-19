Mozilla has a new logo! What do you think?

It has taken some time, but finally, Mozilla has a new look and a new logo, which is far removed from the branding that we come to be used to. Yet as you might expect opinions are divided with those who love the new look and those who do not care much for it, preferring the older more traditional branding. The new style has taken a long time and no doubt would have been the subject of many meetings, yet now it’s here, Mozilla has a new cool look, that is modern and ready to launch the brand into the future. So, what do you think about the new look for Mozilla?

Our brand identity – our logo, our voice, our design – is an important signal of what we believe in and what we do. And because we are so committed to ensuring the Internet is a healthy global public resource, open and accessible to everyone, we’ve designed the language of the Internet into our brand identity.