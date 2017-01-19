Santa Clarita Diet when you’re a zombie but love your life!

Why do zombies have to be like those seen in the likes of 28 Days Later, Zombieland, The Walking Dead and Z Nation, why can’t a zombie just get on with their life after being resurrected? Well, we are about to find out with this interested horror comedy from Netflix called the Santa Clarita Diet, the name might be a bit deceptive, but once you understand that this is a kind of crossover of The Walking Dead and The Housewives of! Then you will realise the sort of show this is going to be.

The story starts with the death of an estate agent, except she is not dead she is a zombie, but instead of going on a rampage she does not want to give up her nice life and lovely family. This means that in order to survive, she must eat humans, which is not as easy as it might sound. So there is a little bit of Dexter thrown in here too! You get the picture, it is a story of keeping up appearances for the neighbours and holding on to a serious secret too, so expect some close encounters too.

Get Active! You’ll be faster and stronger than ever, so you’ll never miss another meal.

Eat who you crave and feast on a high-protein diet. It’s monsterously satisfying!

It’s not just a diet, it’s a lifestyle! Be bold. Be powerful. Grab life by the balls and take a bite!

Santa Clarita Diet will be starring Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Ricardo Chavira, Skyler Gisondo, and Liv Hewson, anyone who thinks that this is some new cooking show will be in for a shock when it is released early next on Netflix. If you want to check it out before then, go to the special Santa Clarita Diet web page that has been set up, it is delicious and some folks are bound to think that it is a new lifestyle series, well it is I suppose!