Is this the end for the survivors in S4 of The 100?

As we get ready for the fourth season of The 100 you might be thinking that there cannot be any more threats to the remaining survivors of the human race, yet the world’s nuclear power plants are on the verge of melting down and there is still a powerful enemy coming, is this the end for the survivors? With limited resources and their numbers reduced, it would seem like only a miracle can save the survivors from oblivion.

When season three ended, it seemed like there is nothing left for the survivors, they are losing their technology, the numbers are being reduced and there is apparently nowhere to turn. The 100 comes back with season four, it seems like an endless struggle to survive in a very hostile world and now there are even greater challenges ahead of the crew. In this season we are hoping for something different, is this season where they actually get a break?

The fourth season picks up right where we left off. Clarke has just learned the human race is doomed to face an unbeatable enemy. Alie was telling the truth. The remaining nuclear reactors on Earth are melting and will set the atmosphere on fire. Can our heroes find hope knowing the end is inevitable? Will they spend their remaining days trying to survive? Or will they use their limited time to finally live? The stakes have never been higher, alliances are breaking, and the world is about to collapse. Civility has no place at the end of the world and there’s no telling what lengths our heroes can and will go to in order to survive.

The 100 season four stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Isaiah Washington, and Henry Ian Cusick. It will be starting in the US from the beginning of February and later on in other regions depending on schedules etc. To stay up to date with news and trailers head on other to The 100 pages on the CW website.