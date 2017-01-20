Young mutant finds Logan! But who needs protecting?

We have been on lots of adventures with Wolverine over the years, some as part of the X-Men and sometimes on his own, but this time he is just plain Logan and he was hoping to get away from the world of violence, heroes, and the X-Men. However, when a young mutant girl finds him Logan’s new life begins to fall apart and from here on it seems that Logan will never be able to escape his past.

This is supposed to be the final adventure for Logan and when you see the forces he is up against you would not rate his chances very high of coming through this in one piece. Despite having some help from Professor Charles Xavier and a young girl with extraordinary powers. The battle lines have been drawn and this journey is about to end one way or another.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

You will be able to catch up with Logan from early March, this could be the last time we see Wolverine but this is the movies and so we take that as a maybe!