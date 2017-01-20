Young mutant finds Logan! But who needs protecting?

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

We have been on lots of adventures with Wolverine over the years, some as part of the X-Men and sometimes on his own, but this time he is just plain Logan and he was hoping to get away from the world of violence, heroes, and the X-Men. However, when a young mutant girl finds him Logan’s new life begins to fall apart and from here on it seems that Logan will never be able to escape his past.

#logan #wolverine #loganmovie #xmen #professorx

This is supposed to be the final adventure for Logan and when you see the forces he is up against you would not rate his chances very high of coming through this in one piece. Despite having some help from Professor Charles Xavier and a young girl with extraordinary powers. The battle lines have been drawn and this journey is about to end one way or another.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

#logan #wolverine #loganmovie #xmen #professorx

You will be able to catch up with Logan from early March, this could be the last time we see Wolverine but this is the movies and so we take that as a maybe! To stay in touch with developments, images and other news, head on over to the Logan page on the Fox Movies website.

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #IntotheUnknown #AJourneyThroughScienceFiction #Barbican #exhibition

    Into the Unknown: A Journey Through Science Fiction

    Posted on by

  • #colossal #colossalmovie #monster #remotecontrolledmonster #connected

    Colossal the monster remotely controlled by a girl!

    Posted on by

  • #powerrangers #saban #sabanspowerrangers #powers #machines

    The Power Rangers new heroes for a new future!

    Posted on by

  • #the100 #survivors #the100seasonfour #meltdown #fighttosurvive

    Is this the end for the survivors in S4 of The 100?

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *