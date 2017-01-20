The Power Rangers new heroes for a new future!

The future of the human race is in danger and it seems that our only hope rests on the shoulders of five teenagers! The good news is that these five ordinary school kids have been given extraordinary powers, the bad news is that they are going to be facing up to an evil alien threat, unlike anything we have seen before.

The Power Rangers have been brought together, given powers and access to technology beyond their imaginations. Yet is this enough? They are fighting against an evil and powerful enemy who has no care for the Earth or its inhabitants. The fate of the future is in the hands of these young heroes, what will the outcome be?

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

The Power Rangers will Go Go from the end of March, the movie stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks. If you want more details, new videos and images go to the Saban’s Power Rangers web page.