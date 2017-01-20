Quick Shoe Laces tie your shoes in seconds!

When it comes to shoes there are several options available, laces, slip on and velcro, but for me, shoes with laces always seem to be more secure and yet they have a couple of flaws. They come undone at the most awkward times and places, as well as taking some time to secure, especially if you are tying the laces on boots. Sure it is not the end of the world, but if there was something out that could make this easier without having to pay out thousands for a pair of Nike Mags, that would be useful.

Well, it seems like I am not the only one thinking like this, check out these Quick Shoe Laces, once fitted to your shoes or boots they can be secured in seconds and they are not going to be loose either. These are proper shoe laces, in fact, they could be called Shoe Laces 2.0, all they require is to be anchored at the top to the special fixing and that is it, you are done. Removing the shoes is just the complete opposite, so it is easy to undo the shoe laces.

Hey, you! Tying your shoes feels like forever right? Tying your shoes can seem like forever, right? Especially, when you’ re in a hurry. You don’t need to sweat or grow a beard while trying anymore. We have a perfect solution for you. Just »yank it« and »clip it«! With »Quickshoelace« we want to make your life easier.

The Quick Shoe Lace are not available just yet, but if you visit their crowdfunding page on Kickstarter then you could grab yourself a bargain, from just $15 you could become the owner of one of the first Quick Shoe Laces to go on sale later on this year. There are lots of colours and styles to choose from, for more details on these shoe laces and how you can make tying laces a thing of the past, go to the Quick Shoe Lace website.