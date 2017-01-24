Be an Astronaut to watch cool YouTube videos

When YouTube started the idea was for anyone to make a cool video and show it to the world, but then it changed and most of the videos that we watch these days are made by a small percentage of the YouTube family, yet there is still a lot of cool content out there and you need to be an astronaut in order to find it and that is exactly what this interesting site is all about, cool video content made for the hell of it and not for the cash it make.

Today, you are an Astronaut. You are floating in inner space 100 miles above the surface of Earth. You peer through your window and this is what you see. You are people watching. These are fleeting moments. These videos come from YouTube. They were uploaded in the last week and have titles like DSC 1234 and IMG 4321. They have almost zero previous views. They are unnamed, unedited, and unseen by anyone but YOU.

You do not have to go into orbit in order to become an astronaut, just visit the site and enjoy yourself. This is a bit like taking a step back in time to 2005 when YouTube started, there is a lot of cool stuff out there and now you do not have to hunt it down or watch endless adverts in order to see something interesting. Go to the Astronaut website now for some great entertaining video clips that hardly anyone has seen.