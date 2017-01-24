The State of Cloud Technology 2017 Report

In the past, the cloud has gone from something mysterious to something that we all take for granted in one way or another. So, while the cloud is already an integral part of our lives what is in store for 2017. You do not need to be a fortune teller to work out what is in store for this year thanks to a survey carried out by SaaS Genius, they asked 400 industry professionals how they see the future of cloud and have put their findings into an informative graphic.