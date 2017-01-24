Could this be the future tech in your home?

Technology innovations make our lives easier and can even save lives too, but when it comes to our homes this is like the testing ground for new tech and new ideas. We are entering the age of the smart home, where connectivity is the name of the game and this is just the beginning. Check out this interactive graphic below to find out what you innovations you can expect to see in your home in the future, just enter your age and you are good to take a glimpse into the future.

Brought to you byRS Components