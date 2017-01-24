So what does an ex-president do next?

When you have been the President of the United States of America for the past eight years leading a normal life is going to be hard. So what will Barack Obama be doing next? Well, to get started a website featuring the Obama Foundation is a good move. This is the first steps for the Obama Foundation with a mission to develop the next generation of citizens, which sounds great!

The Obama Foundation will focus on developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century. It will draw strength from the rich diversity and vitality of Chicago, where the President and First Lady met and raised their daughters, and it will have nonprofit programs across the city, the United States, and the world.

It is early days for the Obama Foundation after all the new guy only started last week! But after taking a well-earned break, there is work to be done and the young hold the future in their hands, it is only natural that the Obama’s take this opportunity to show the next generation of voters that they can change things, it might not be easy and it will be hard, but change can happen.