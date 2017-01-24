Spike Aerospace Expands Quiet Supersonic Aircraft Development Effort

Boston, MA, Jan 24, 2017 — Spike Aerospace is expanding efforts to develop the world’s first Quiet Supersonic Jet. The sleek 18 passenger design will result in a quieter, faster and more efficient supersonic aircraft.

Engineering is on track for a first flight of a subsonic prototype of the jet by late summer of 2017. The prototype will demonstrate low-speed aerodynamic flight characteristic. This will be followed by a series of larger jets with a supersonic demonstrator by the end of 2018.

“We made a lot of progress in 2016 in engineering and with the addition of a number of engineers and partners. Our plans for 2017 is even more exciting as we continue development of the Spike S-512 Quiet Supersonic Jet. I’m looking forward to our first flight later this year.” said Vik Kachoria, President & CEO of Spike Aerospace.

The company has recently added several advisors with experience selling corporate jets in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. The advisors will assist in discussions with individual and commercial customers.

The Spike S-512 will be the first supersonic jet designed with Quiet Supersonic Flight (QSF), the proprietary technology developed by Spike to minimize the sonic boom by optimizing the aerodynamic design. Flying at supersonic cruising speed, the Spike S-512 will cut the flight time by half at the cost equivalent to a business class seat. The aircraft is expected to reach the market by 2023.

