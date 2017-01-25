Check out Arnies favourite new electric car!

When it comes to Arnold Schwarzenegger we know that any car he is going to drive is going to be big and bold, but electric, we did not see that one coming. This is Arnold Schwarzenegger taking a few selfies with the new love of his life the Kreisel electrified Mercedes G 350 d with a top speed of 183 kph and a maximum range of up to 300 kilometres. So while this is an electric car, it is like the Arnie of the electric car world and this is why the big guy likes this car so much. Electric cars have come a long way over the years and this modified Mercedes G 350 just goes to prove that an electric car does not necessarily mean a lack of power and long charging time, this car can be charged to 80% in under half an hour!

Arnold Schwarzenegger in the electric cult-SUV: That has not yet seen the world. The cooperation with Kreisel Electric has now made it possible. In Kitzbühel, on the edge of the Hahnenkamm race, the former governor of California turned the first round in the jointly developed, designed and electrified Mercedes G 350 d. “This awesome off-road vehicle as a clean and fast electric car? A dream comes true! “Schwarzenegger was pleased. In the near future further tests will follow with the unique prototype in Los Angeles.

This is an early edition of the Kreisel electrified Mercedes G 350 d, but will soon be put through its paces in the USA and then we will be seeing if this electric SUV is as good as we hope it is. It seems from the images that they might have a bit of job getting this vehicle back, Arnold Schwarzenegger has for a long time been a supporter of renewable energy and electric vehicles, this new car is just the natural evolution of what an electric car can be like with the right motivation.