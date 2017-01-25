It’s the final chance for The Leftovers!

Imagine living your life one day and then The Sudden Departure event happened with a 140 million people disappearing in a moment, everyone on the planet has been affected by this event in one way or another, but how they handle it, is the key. With two seasons behind us, we are now entering the final phase, with the third and final season of The Leftovers almost upon us, in the US it will be aired mid-April!

At the end of season two, there were some reunions and some breakdowns, but in season three things are looking different with a new location being introduced, Australia! The family have made it from Texas in the US to Australia where they are hoping to find the answers to the departure a few years earlier. As we have found in the earlier episodes nothing is straight forward these days.

The Leftovers season 3 has been filmed on location in Australia and Texas, it stars Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Kevin Carroll, Christopher Eccleston, Scott Glenn, Lindsay Duncan, Regina King, Jovan Adepo, Janel Moloney, Margaret Qualley, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Liv Tyler and Chris Zylka. You can catch up with news on The Leftovers website on HBO.