What are Online Skill Games?

So you just played an online skill game and you want to know more about them. Online skill games are a part of the wide diversity of online games. Their popularity is worldwide, with millions playing these games daily. Top online gaming sites like Muchgames.com, offer players like you the opportunity to come and play your favorite skill games here.

Skill games are games in which the player’s physical skill (reactions, agility or speed) or mental prowess, (strategic thinking, logic, knowledge on trivia, facts, history, or other subject) decides the outcome of the game.

The name “skill games” is a legal term and has a clear distinction from “games of chance”, which is the same as gambling and highly regulated in many area of the country and around the world. Skill games are sometimes played for money and are only loosely regulated because they require skill as opposed to chance for the player to win.

Skill games generally fit into six categories:

Trivia or Knowledge Games are designed to test a player’s knowledge or understanding of general or particular topics.

Fantasy Sports Games demand that players assemble a group of sports players (either real or created for the game), to participate in some form of league or tournament.

Arcade Games often involve quick hands and a quick head. The most popular arcade games are often versions of popular arcade games from the past.

Puzzle Games are for thinkers, because they rely heavily on a player’s ability to use brain power and logic to solve puzzles and mazes. These games often are timed.

Word and Number Games are some of the most popular types of skill games. They are games that use rearranged letters or numbers and ask the player to rearrange them in the proper order.

Card Games are also very popular because they appeal to all ages and across all borders. Card Games focus on probability and strategy often requiring the player to look far ahead in the game to decide what move to make now.

Some online skill games are currently played for money on the Internet. Many players of these types of skill games have found that playing skill based games is great fun, but playing skill based games for money makes the experience even better. Players have an option to keep any cash risked to a minimum, and course the skill element means that with practice there are increased chances of making money while you enjoy yourself.