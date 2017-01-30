Four great and cool gadgets for your kitchen!

The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home and these cool accessories will not only assist you in preparing great food, they look great too! We have found four gadgets designed with the kitchen and cook in mind that not only help to produce great food, they look cool as well!

Herb Scissors With Six Blades!

Adding fresh herbs to a meal can make all of the difference, but it takes time when using standard scissors to cut the herbs, these scissors have six blades, which is like having three pairs of scissors in your hand and therefore you are able to cut three times as much in one go! Cutting fresh herbs just got easier and all for just £5.95 from The Kitchen Gift Company.

Make Vegetable Spirals With Ease!

There is a vegetable revolution happening and it is all about spirals, but if you have used a hand powered spiralizer then you will know that it is not as easy as it looks! This is the Stainless Steel Electric Spiralizer by Morphy Richards that can make ribbons and spirals with ease putting the fun into your five a day! The Stainless Steel Electric Spiralizer is priced at £48.99 from I Want One Of Those!

Make Toast In VW Campervan Style!

The VW Campervan is a design classic and now you too could join the campervan revolution without having to spend out thousands of pounds for the privilege. This is a two slice toaster created in the style of the front of a VW Campervan, choose from either a red or blue trim finish. This is ideal for anyone who loves the idea of the hitting the open road, without actually having to it, yet! The VW Campervan will is priced at just £39.95 from Prezzybox.

Make Real Kebabs With This Rotisserie Grill!

The humble kebab sometimes comes with a bad reputation, yet it does not have to be like that especially if you have one of these Kebab Rotisserie Grills in your kitchen. Choose whatever takes your fancy such as meat, fish, chicken, vegetables, or a combination of any to produce a great kebab with the peace of mind that you know exactly what it is it. This griller comes with a built-in timer, so you just load it up and let it grill! Imagine this machine on your kitchen counter and for just £79.99 from Red5 the party is in your kitchen!