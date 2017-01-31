Is Dystoria The Game We Have Been Waiting For?

If you look around the shelves of games stores it is easy to feel frustrated at the lack of new content available, sure it costs a lot of money and time to develop a game, but many of these big developers have made lots of cash over the years. So it is down to small developers to come up with the new ideas that we are waiting for and this is exactly what Tri-Coastal Games, a two-man indie developer based in Canada have done.

This is Dystoria a science fiction game inspired by the classic titles from the 1980’s, so you know what you are getting here, a game that keeps your eyes fixed on the screen and with a soundtrack that pleases the ears, is this everything that we have been waiting for, well we shall have to see about that as the game still has a few weeks to go before it is released.

Dystoria has been inspired by 80s movies and games along with titles like Tron, Descent, Star Wars, Super Mario Galaxy, and we are intent on offering an exhilarating experience, both visually and audibly. Already we are pleased to hear the media say in positive terms they can’t think of any game out there – like this!” Daryl Wilson of Tri-Coastal Games.

If you are looking for something different, then this could be it and Dystoria is not going to break the bank either, check out these prices on Steam for 21st February release $14.99, £10.99, or €14.99, not a bad price there. For more details head on over to Steam for news, images and other cool Dystoria stuff. This is classic PC gaming, no fancy stuff just good gaming, can you resist it and could you survive in a universe that traps you in a labyrinth with no clear means of escape, this is Dystoria.