Secret Gold Vault Found Under Canary Wharf Mall!

There cannot be many of us who dream that one day we could stumble upon a hidden room or even a hidden vault, but deep down we know that this is not likely to happen unless you happen to be going through the Jubilee Place Mall in Canary Wharf! There you will find that a hidden gold vault has been uncovered and it is there for all to see.

This is all for the upcoming movie Gold, a story of a modern day dreamer and down on his luck geologist! The aim of this unlikely partnership is to search for gold in the jungle region of Indonesia. With the odds stacked against them, it seems that only a serious stroke of luck can help them find not only the gold but a future too.

Celebrating this Friday’s release of Matthew McConaughey film ‘GOLD’, Studiocanal UK has collaborated with Everyman Canary Wharf, The Canary Wharf Group and artists 3D Joe & Max to create a stunning 3D mural that appears to reveal an undiscovered vault of Gold has been found underneath the floors of the financial centre.

The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Bryce Dallas Howard, Edgar Ramírez and directed by Stephen Gaghan, it will be in cinemas from the beginning of February. For more details on the movie go to the Gold movie website and for details on the Gold Vault installation in Canary Wharf go to the movies page on Facebook.