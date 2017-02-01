Crown’s Wave multipurpose vehicle earns nomination for the IFOY Award 2017

Crown, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently released the latest generation of the company’s popular Wave® Work Assist Vehicle, which has now been nominated for the International Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award 2017 in the “Special Vehicle” category. This is the fourth year in which Crown has appeared as a finalist in this prestigious international competition.

“We want to provide our customers with practical benefits and real-world added value by supplying high-quality, safe and reliable products and solutions,” asserts Ken Dufford, Crown Vice President Europe. “Our Wave multipurpose vehicle has already won over a multitude of customers in many different industries. The vehicle helps operators to carry out their daily work in safety and confidence. We are delighted that, once again, we are among the finalists nominated for the IFOY Award.”

Multi-level versatility

With its intuitive controls, the Wave simultaneously enhances safety, productivity and flexibility in applications with operator reach heights of up to five metres for which ladders are normally used. It also excels in busy, confined spaces in a wide variety of retail, distribution and manufacturing scenarios. These include handling and transporting small loads in receiving, shipping and put-away applications, as well as order picking. The new WAV 60 is also ideal for facility cleaning and maintenance at height.

The Wave allows operators to simultaneously drive and lift, making for a smooth, efficient workflow. It can easily be recharged from a standard power outlet and its dual AC motors give rapid acceleration up to a top speed of 8 km/h, making this multipurpose vehicle exceptionally agile. The built-in Access 1 2 3® control system delivers optimum performance and control by intelligently coordinating operator input with precision management of steering, braking, lifting and lowering functions.

The top load tray can support up to 90 kilograms, while the bottom load deck holds an additional 115 kilograms. An optional powered, continuously adjustable load tray is also available for even greater flexibility with any load.

One week of testing before decision time

Like all finalists, the Wave must now proceed to the next stage in the competition – a full week of testing known as “IFOY Test Days” in early March. This includes a neutral test on the Munich exhibition ground, as well as the scientific IFOY Innovation Check. Apart from innovation, other test criteria include economy, energy efficiency, sustainability, safety, ergonomics and design. The winners of this year’s IFOY Awards will be announced at a gala event during the “transport logistic” trade show, due to be held in Munich in early May 2017.

The IFOY Award recognises the year’s best material handling equipment and intralogistics solutions, and is one of the most prestigious awards in the intralogistics sector. In 2013, Crown took the IFOY Award in the “Forklift Truck Solutions” category for the company’s wireless fleet and operator management system InfoLink®. In 2014, Crown’s QuickPick® Remote order-picking technology won the award in the “Warehouse Trucks” category, and in 2016, Crown’s RT 4000 Series of rider pallet trucks won the award in the “Warehouse Trucks Lowlifter” category.