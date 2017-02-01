The final trailer for Beauty and the Beast!

The story of Beauty and the Beast is familiar to many of us but in this latest version of the tale from Disney we are getting live action and that will set this movie out from the rest, for the first time we are able to relate to the characters and that will make all of the difference. Sure the tale is more or less the same, but Beauty and the Beast will be aiming to gain a new following, from the trailer it seems like that is not going to be too difficult.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle.

This is the last trailer for the movie, the next time anyone will get to see these characters will be in March when the film is released. The movie stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. For more details and news head on over the Beauty and the Beast movie page on Disney.